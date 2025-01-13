Derbyshire man charged with alleged murder of Anthony Tipper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with alleged murder earlier this morning and is set to appear at court later today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to reports that a man had been found with serious injuries at an address in Witney Close, Allenton, Derby, at 1.45pm on Thursday, January 9.

Anthony Tipper, known as Tony, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 47-year-old’s family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this morning (Monday, January 13) Simon Thomason was charged with the alleged murder of Mr Tipper.

Anthony Tipper, known as Tony, was pronounced dead after police were called to reports that a man had been found with serious injuries at an address in Witney Close, Allenton, Derby, on Thursday, January 9.

The 52-year-old of Hawthorn Street, Derby, has been remanded into police custody, and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Three other men, aged in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, who had been arrested in connection with the incident, have all been released on police bail.