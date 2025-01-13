Derbyshire man charged with alleged murder of Anthony Tipper

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th Jan 2025, 09:46 BST
A man has been charged with alleged murder earlier this morning and is set to appear at court later today.

Officers were called to reports that a man had been found with serious injuries at an address in Witney Close, Allenton, Derby, at 1.45pm on Thursday, January 9.

Anthony Tipper, known as Tony, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 47-year-old’s family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Earlier this morning (Monday, January 13) Simon Thomason was charged with the alleged murder of Mr Tipper.

The 52-year-old of Hawthorn Street, Derby, has been remanded into police custody, and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Three other men, aged in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, who had been arrested in connection with the incident, have all been released on police bail.

