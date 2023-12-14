News you can trust since 1855
A man was arrested and charged with an offence after Derbyshire Police received reports of inappropriate behaviour.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Dec 2023, 15:34 GMT
A man has been charged following reports of inappropriate behaviour on a street in Derby. The incident was reported to Derbyshire Police on Sunday, December 10.

A 37-year-old man from the Normanton area of Derby was arrested on the same day.

Sheraz Riaz has been charged with an act of outraging public decency and has been bailed with conditions.

Riaz will appear in court on January 8.Riaz will appear in court on January 8.
Riaz will appear in court on January 8.

He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Friday, January 8 2024.

A force spokesperson added that officers are offering support to the woman who reported the incident.