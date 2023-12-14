Derbyshire man charged with act of outraging public decency after reports of inappropriate behaviour on street
A man has been charged following reports of inappropriate behaviour on a street in Derby. The incident was reported to Derbyshire Police on Sunday, December 10.
A 37-year-old man from the Normanton area of Derby was arrested on the same day.
Sheraz Riaz has been charged with an act of outraging public decency and has been bailed with conditions.
He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Friday, January 8 2024.
A force spokesperson added that officers are offering support to the woman who reported the incident.