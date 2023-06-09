News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire man charged after reports of break-in at Peak District golf club and car damage

A man from Buxton have been sentenced for burglary, and damage to a car.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST

David King, 32, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, has been sentenced to 17 months for burglary, a further month for damage to a car and has been fined £187.00, at Derby Crown court on Friday, June 2.

He pleaded guilty to the burglary at Buxton Golf Club on the night of Sunday, October 30 last year and for damage to a Renault car nearby on the same night.

PC Podmore from Buxton Safer Neighbourhood team said: "This is a positive outcome for these offences. King is a prolific criminal who does not care about the loss he causes to people’s property in order to steal what he wants and it’s the victims who pick up the pieces after his criminal acts.

"I would like to pay tribute to those members of the public and the professionalism of our scenes of crime investigators who helped us secure the evidence in order for the court to pass sentence on him."