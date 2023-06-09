Derbyshire man charged after reports of break-in at Peak District golf club and car damage

David King, 32, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, has been sentenced to 17 months for burglary, a further month for damage to a car and has been fined £187.00, at Derby Crown court on Friday, June 2.

He pleaded guilty to the burglary at Buxton Golf Club on the night of Sunday, October 30 last year and for damage to a Renault car nearby on the same night.

PC Podmore from Buxton Safer Neighbourhood team said: "This is a positive outcome for these offences. King is a prolific criminal who does not care about the loss he causes to people’s property in order to steal what he wants and it’s the victims who pick up the pieces after his criminal acts.

