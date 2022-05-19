Derbyshire man charged after on-pitch assault on Billy Sharp at Nottingham Forest match

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was assaulted when fans invaded the pitch at the end of the Championship semi-final second leg play-off clash on Tuesday.

An extensive police investigation was quickly launched following the incident which left Sharp requiring medical treatment.

Robert Biggs, 30, of Derbyshire, has since been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and going on to the playing area at a football match.

A Derbyshire man been charged after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was attacked at the end of Nottingham Forest's play-off match against the Blades on Tuesday night (Photo: Getty)

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (May 19).

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased we have now charged a suspect in connection with this assault. This is a result of hard work done throughout the night and today involving numerous police departments.

“We continue to work closely with both football clubs who are supporting our investigation following this incident.

“Cases such as this will hopefully serve as a deterrent to anyone thinking of getting involved in violent disorder at football matches. Incidents are treated extremely seriously by the force and football clubs and people involved will be held to account.”

Posting on Twitter after the attack, Sharp said: “One mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football.

"As an ex-Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans.

"Incredibly proud to be captain of this group of Sheffield United players, they gave their all and can hold their heads up high. We will be back and go again. Thanks for all your messages and support after the incident."