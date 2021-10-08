Derbyshire man blitzed ex-girlfriend with “multiple” Whatsapp messages

A “lonely and desperate” Derbyshire man blitzed his ex-girlfriend with Whatsapp messages “multiple” times a day - eight years after their breakup, a court heard.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 8th October 2021, 2:16 pm

Phillip Coleman, 50, sent his former partner up to 12 messages a day - telling her “how lonely he was” and “how much he missed her”.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Darley Dale man Coleman’s texts came despite being warned off by police in 2019 over previous unwanted advances to the same woman.

Prosecutor Ruth Snoden told magistrates the couple split in eight years ago after a one-year relationship when Coleman became violent.

Phillip Coleman, 50, sent his former partner up to 12 messages a day

She said: “The messages were not threatening - but they became somewhat of an obsession.

“The defendant wanted forgiveness but he caused the complainant considerable distress and affected her day-to-day business.”

Ms Snoden described how in June 2020, after Coleman was spoken to by police, his ex began receiving more messages - however in April this year their number increased.

The prosecutor added: “He felt that her reading the messages was better than nothing at all.”

Coleman’s solicitor said he and his estranged partner had known each other from school and sparked a relationship after meeting up again years later.

She said: “He was lonely and desperate and just wanted her to talk to him - he felt that after this length of time if she could forgive him they could be friends again.”

However the solicitor said Coleman accepted his behaviour amounted to harassment.

Coleman, of Laburnum Close, who had a previous conviction for common assault in 2008, admitted harassment.

He was handed a 12-month community order with 40 hours unpaid work and a two-year restraining order.

