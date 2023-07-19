Derbyshire man banned from the roads after drink-driving conviction
An Ilkeston man has been banned from driving for more than a year.
By Oliver McManus
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:11 BST
Drew McTeer, 27, was stopped by police earlier this month with Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit saying he ‘stunk of booze’.
McTeer, of Awsworth Road in Ilkeston, provided a positive roadside breath test and then 55ug per 100ml of breath whilst in custody. The legal limit is 35ug.
Appearing before magistrates, McTeer was charged with drink-driving and disqualified from the roads for a period of 14 months.
He must also pay a court bill totalling £785.