Police are appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to come forward after a motorcyclist died in a collision earlier yesterday.

The force was called to reports of a collision between a Honda motorcycle and BMW 1 Series car at 10.20am at the junction of Brookside Road and the A608, In Breadsall. The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s from Derby, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 20s from the Matlock area, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing two cars, one believed to be orange and the other white, turning left into Brookside Road at the same time as the collision occurred.

Officers are keen to speak to the drivers of these vehicles along with any other witnesses – in particular any drivers with dashcam footage which captured the collision or the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 23000361054:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website and you can use their online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or call on 101