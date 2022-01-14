Derbyshire man arrested in connection with trio of Chesterfield burglaries
A man has been arrested by Derbyshire Police in connection with a spate of burglaries that took place in Chesterfield over recent weeks.
The 34-year-old, who is from the Bolsover area, was arrested in Newbold on Tuesday, January 11.
It follows reports of burglaries on Wythburn Road in Newbold on January 7, Newbold Road on December 3 and Whitecotes Lane in Walton on December 2.
He was released under investigation while enquiries continue around these incidents, but recalled to prison for other matters.
Detective Inspector Steve Topham said: "We are committed to tackling burglary and remain committed to catching those responsible and bringing them to justice.
"Burglary can often be opportunistic, with would-be thieves looking to capitalise on the darker evenings or where, perhaps, a door or window has been left insecure.
"Please do make sure your front and back doors and windows are kept secure, even when you’re in the house, so that you can reduce the risk of your home being targeted.”