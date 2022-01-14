Derbyshire man arrested in connection with trio of Chesterfield burglaries

The 34-year-old, who is from the Bolsover area, was arrested in Newbold on Tuesday, January 11.

It follows reports of burglaries on Wythburn Road in Newbold on January 7, Newbold Road on December 3 and Whitecotes Lane in Walton on December 2.

He was released under investigation while enquiries continue around these incidents, but recalled to prison for other matters.

The burglaries took place in the Newbold and Walton areas.

Detective Inspector Steve Topham said: "We are committed to tackling burglary and remain committed to catching those responsible and bringing them to justice.

"Burglary can often be opportunistic, with would-be thieves looking to capitalise on the darker evenings or where, perhaps, a door or window has been left insecure.