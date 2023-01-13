Derbyshire man arrested in connection with assault on police officer
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a police officer.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers called to a domestic assault in Harvey Road, Derby, at around 3am on January 11.
As officers were arresting a man, he threatened to bite them before kicking one of the officers in the thigh.
The 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating, assault by beating of an emergency worker and possession of a controlled drug. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.