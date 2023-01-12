Derbyshire man arrested as police officer headbutted
A police officer has been injured after being headbutted while attending a domestic assault incident.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 4:42pm
Officers were called to a domestic assault at a property in Fairfield Road, in Horsley Woodhouse,.at 11.30pm on 10 January.
As a man was being detained, he allegedly headbutted a police officer in the face before grabbing his arm.
A 23-year-old man, from Ilkeston, has been arrested on suspicion of assault, assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage and making threats to kill. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.