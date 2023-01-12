Officers were called to a domestic assault at a property in Fairfield Road, in Horsley Woodhouse,.at 11.30pm on 10 January.

As a man was being detained, he allegedly headbutted a police officer in the face before grabbing his arm.

A 23-year-old man, from Ilkeston, has been arrested on suspicion of assault, assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage and making threats to kill. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.