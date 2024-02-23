Derbyshire kitchen company director sentenced for misleading customers as almost £60k owed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sonny Shacklock, who ran and was the director of Sonna Kitchens Ltd, based in Chapel Street, Belper, admitted 10 charges of breaching the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 at a hearing in December 2023 at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

Shacklock, 40, of Lambert Road, Grimsby, was charged personally in his role as director of the business – nine charges for unfair misleading actions (claiming customers’ money was protected) and one charge of unfair trading, for failing to meet professional diligence across the period of offending, all under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations.

At the Derby Crown Court on February 21 Judge Hurst sentenced Shacklock to eight months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work requirement, and disqualification from acting as a company director for five years.

Derbyshire County Council’s trading standards became aware of problems with Sonna Kitchens Ltd when they were contacted by customers who either had partial work done, or no work at all, by the business, despite paying large amounts of money to replace their kitchens.

Nine witnesses said they had been told when arranging the kitchen contracts that their deposits were safe as they had been told the business used an insurance policy to protect payments. These policies were not created, and the money remained unprotected.

As a result of the breaches of contract, in total, the customers are owed more than £59,000, which they cannot recover through civil recovery due to the company’s insolvency.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Communities Councillor Carol Hart said: “The sentence handed down by the court sends out a strong message that this kind of underhand trading will not be tolerated and will have serious consequences.

“We very much welcome the sentence which comes after a thorough investigation by our trading standards officers who investigated complaints received about this company.