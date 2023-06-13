Derbyshire house of horror where woman and three children were murdered is to be demolished

Damien Bendall, now aged 33, pleaded guilty to murdering his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s young friend, Connie Gent, after the horrific incident at their shared home on Chandos Cresent, in Killamarsh, on September 18, 2021. Bendall also admitted raping 11-year-old Lacey as she lay dying.

The semi-detached property and scene of the crime has stood boarded-up since the incident, with a small plaque in honour of the deceased on a cherry tree in the garden as the only indicator of what happened on that tragic day.

A NE Derbyshire District Council spokesman said: “Following the tragic events 20 months ago, preparations are now underway to demolish 54 and 56 Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh. The relatives, residents and the local community have been consulted of the steps that the council now needs to take prior to the demolition.

The home where Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s young friend Connie Gent were murdered is to be knocked down

“Planning permission is required to proceed with the demolition and planning notices will be placed on site week commencing June 12, 2023, for a period of 21 days. Following this, a date for demolition will be set, at which point further updates will be provided.”

Prosecuting barrister Louis Mably KC told Derby Crown Court that on the night of Saturday, September 18, 2021, and into the early hours of Sunday, September 19, 2021, the defendant brutally murdered his then partner Terri Harris who was aged 35 and pregnant.

Mr Mably added that Bendall also murdered Terri Harris’ two children – 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett and 11-year-old daughter Lacey – and the youngsters’ 11-year-old friend Connie Gent.

Bendall went through the property which he had shared with Terri Harris and he struck his victims over their heads with a claw hammer during the ‘brutal and vicious and cruel attacks’. He also raped Lacey as she lay dying from her head injuries, according to Mr Mably.

Police at the home that is set to be demolished

Mr Mably said that phone evidence indicated the fatal attacks had happened shortly after 9.42pm, around the time Bendall had been trying to contact his drug-dealer for cocaine.

After the murders, Bendall had also taken John Paul Bennett’s Xbox and gone in a taxi to Woodhouse, Sheffield, where he swapped the games console for drugs, according to Mr Mably.

Mr Mably said that police arrived at Chandos Crescent after Bendall had spoken to his mother, who was concerned that he may have suffered a self-inflicted stab wound.

Bendall also called police and told them: “I need the police and an ambulance because I just killed four people”, and he added, “I do not know why. It was like I was outside my body looking in.”

Mr Justice Nigel Sweeney sentenced Bendall to a ‘whole life sentence’ which means he will stay behind for the remainder of his actual life for his crimes

Bendall told police: “I bet you don’t get four murders in Killamarsh do you. Well, I mean five because my Missus was having a baby.”