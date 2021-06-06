It happened around 12.35pm on Wednesday 2 June, in Fairfield Road, when the offenders, one holding a knife and the other wearing a balaclava, smashed a window at the address and demanded money.

A police spokesperson said: “This incident is being treated seriously, and we will be carrying out additional patrols in the area. We would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have seen anything suspicious or that may be linked to the incident.”