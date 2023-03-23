Derbyshire homeowner squirted with bleach and beaten in aggravated burglary

At around 11pm on Friday, March 3, three men broke into a house on Inkersall Green Road, while the owners were home.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “They pushed a woman to the floor, hit her and are believed to have squirted shampoo and bleach at her, before leaving with some items of jewellery. She did not suffer any serious injuries but was understandably distressed.”

The men are believed to have been wearing dark clothing, beanie hats and scarves over their faces.

The owners of the property were at home when burglars broke in.

Investigating officers are appealing for help from anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area, or who may possess relevant CCTV or dashcam footage or any other information which could help with their inquiries.

Contact the case team using reference number 23000140629. Call 101, go to derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us or send a private message to the force’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.

