News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
16 minutes ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
20 minutes ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
3 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
4 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
4 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

Derbyshire homeowner squirted with bleach and beaten in aggravated burglary

Police detectives are appealing for information following reports of an aggravated burglary at a home in Inkersall.

By Ed Dingwall
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT

At around 11pm on Friday, March 3, three men broke into a house on Inkersall Green Road, while the owners were home.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “They pushed a woman to the floor, hit her and are believed to have squirted shampoo and bleach at her, before leaving with some items of jewellery. She did not suffer any serious injuries but was understandably distressed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The men are believed to have been wearing dark clothing, beanie hats and scarves over their faces.

The owners of the property were at home when burglars broke in.
The owners of the property were at home when burglars broke in.
The owners of the property were at home when burglars broke in.
Most Popular

Investigating officers are appealing for help from anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area, or who may possess relevant CCTV or dashcam footage or any other information which could help with their inquiries.

Contact the case team using reference number 23000140629. Call 101, go to derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us or send a private message to the force’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.