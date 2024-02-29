Derbyshire has the highest number of domestic abuse crime in the East Midlands - as charities issue a stark warning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The study was published alongside warnings from charities about the severe impact of the cost of living crisis on domestic abuse services.

An investigation by Personal Injury Claims UK found that Derbyshire has the highest domestic abuse crime figures in the East Midlands, with a staggering 18,290 incidents reported last year. This figure represents 20 percent of all crimes reported in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 50 domestic abuse crimes happened every day in Derbyshire between November 2022 and October 2023.

A new study has revealed that Derbyshire is the worst area for domestic abuse crimes in the East Midlands.

According to Derbyshire Police, 67 percent of victims were female and 31 per cent were male, while two percent of victims had a different gender definition or the gender was unknown.

Detective Superintendent Darren De’Ath, head of public protection at Derbyshire Police, said: “Domestic abuse historically tends to be under reported so any increase in reports to the force, while understandably concerning, is actually a positive development and shows the increased confidence in the force’s response to these types of offences.”

The data was gathered from Freedom of Information requests sent to every police force in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a total of 17,074 domestic abuse offences last year — 16 percent of all crimes recorded— Nottinghamshire was second in the region.

Charities are now warning of the devastating impacts on domestic abuse services as the cost of living crisis continues to severely impact the sector.

Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition (EVAW), said: “Survivors and the services that support them are continuing to feel the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and budgetary cuts which have seen life-saving specialist support services struggle to meet demand, while plugging the gaps from under-investment in vital public services.

“This is felt most sharply by those supporting minoritised women, particularly migrant survivors who face ongoing legislative assaults on their rights to safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Darren De’Ath added: “We have been completing significant work to increase public awareness about domestic abuse and highlighting how to get help. This has included recently restarting our Facebook Live events where we have discussed the many forms domestic abuse can take, invited charities in to highlight the support on offer and encouraged people to submit questions for our officers.

“We have also worked hard to ensure that officers and staff are trained to understand domestic abuse better and that means that officers will often, through speaking with victims about completely different incidents, uncover domestic abuse crimes.”

If you're a victim of domestic abuse or know someone who is, you can report your concerns to Derbyshire police.

Several organisations can help those who are not ready to report to the police, including, Womens Aid.org, Crossroads Derbyshire and the Derbyshire domestic abuse helpline on 0800 0198 668.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad