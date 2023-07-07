4 . Jeanette Lee - splashed out at Anne Summers after stealing from father

Chesterfield woman Jeanette Lee, 74, stole £25,000 from her father who was suffering with dementia in a care home - spending the money at Ann Summers and in bars. Derby Crown Court heard a total of £63,430 went missing from Lee’s father’s account - however the prosecution had accepted Lee’s guilty plea for £25,000. Pensioner Lee stole the cash after applying to be made deputy for her father’s financial affairs in 2015 when his condition deteriorated. However she was removed from the role in July 2017 by the court of protection - which was “concerned about large amounts of money being misused”. She was jailed for 18 months suspended for 18 months. Photo: Google