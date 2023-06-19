News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire flat set to close after repeated reports drug taking and anti-social behaviour

A flat in Ilkeston has been ordered to close following repeated reports of anti-social behaviour and drug taking.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST

The flat in The Burton Building in Stamford Street, Ilkeston, has been issued with the temporary closure notice, meaning nobody can enter the property for the next three months.

It follows concerns from the community about numerous reports of anti-social behaviour including noise complaints, criminal damage, drink, and drugs.

As a result of the complaints, and following an investigation by officers in Ilkeston, the flat has been issued with a three-month closure order at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Friday, June 16.

The flat in The Burton Building in Stamford Street, Ilkeston, has been issued with the temporary closure notice, meaning nobody can enter the property for the next three months.
PC Dave Rushton, from Erewash Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The closure of the flat will come as a massive relief to those members in the local community who have been subjected to the unacceptable behaviour of those who used the property.

“They had no right to do so and would often force their way into the building intimidating those who live in the neighbouring flats in the process, kicking doors and breaking windows in the process.

“We would like to thank the community for their support, and we hope this reassures those in the area that we are committed, alongside our partners, to make our area a safe place to live.”