Derbyshire flat closed after becoming hotspot for drug dealing, theft and assaults

The property in Chapel Street, Ilkeston, has blighted the lives of the local community for many months, with issues including assaults, threats, drugs and stolen goods being brought to the address.

Despite the best efforts of the local Safer Neighbourhood Team, along with other partners, to help the occupant solve these problems, the reports of anti-social behaviour and drug-dealing continued.

As a result, the force made an application to close the property and on September 27 magistrates in Derby agreed. The flat will now be closed for three months – with anyone breaching the order able to be arrested and jailed.

PC David Rushton from the local policing team said: “The impact of this one flat on the community has been enormous and I am very glad to be able to report that we have seen the closure of this flat.

“While I understand there has been some frustration about the length of time that the process has taken, it is only right that we give those involved the opportunity to change their ways. When it was clear that this was not the case we moved quickly to ask the courts to close the address.