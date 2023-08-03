Derbyshire flat closed after becoming hotbed for drug dealing and anti-social behaviour

A flat in Ilkeston, that was a magnet for drug dealing, criminal damage, and anti-social behaviour which left the local community living in fear, has been closed.

Officers from the local policing team had been receiving reports from the community of serious issues with the flat in Great Northern Close including drug dealing, criminal damage, public disorder, threats and intimidation, and noise nuisance.

Since the start of 2023, the flat was linked to 22 incidents with residents reporting they had been threatened and abused when confronting those using the address for their illegal activity.

On one occasion a resident told officers they had seen people openly dealing drugs close to the flat having based themselves there and, on another occasion, the same resident confronted a suspected dealer outside her own home but was verbally abused and threatened.

At a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday, July 24, a three-month closure order was issued. This means nobody will be able enter the flat until the end of October.

PC David Rushton, from Erewash Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This is a property which had become the go to place for drug dealers and others who have been using it as a base for them to carry out their illegal activities. The behaviour seen was totally unacceptable and was having a massive impact on the neighbours and wider community.

“This new court order is a really positive step for the local community and there has already been a significant improvement since it was granted. The closure is the culmination of work by officers over the last seven months in conjunction with the local community and partners to tackle the issues that have been seen.