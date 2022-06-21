Derbyshire firefighters warn school leavers of ‘huge consequences’ after they light fire and burn old books

Crews from Shirebrook Fire Station were called to attend an incident in the town on Monday, June 20.
They discovered that a group of school leavers had built a fire – on which they were burning their old books.
In a Facebook post, a crew spokesperson said: “We know how exciting it is to finally leave school and move on to the next stage in your life, but we ask you to please find alternative methods of disposing of your unwanted work books.
“Names have been passed to our colleagues at Shirebrook Police SNT who will be reaching out to those involved.
“Immediately after this we were called to a serious house fire. Incidents like this can have huge consequences – please think next time.”