If approved, the facility - at Home Farm, just off Glapwell Lane - would convert 2,500 tonnes of agricultural farm and organic waste such as cow manure a year.

The waste - having undergone a process known as anaerobic digestion - would produce biofertiliser and a biogas used to generate approximately 40kw of renewable energy annually.

Boyer Planning Consultants, acting for the farm’s owners Alan and John Dore, say the resulting fertiliser would be used and spread on the farm for growing crops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The facility - at Home Farm, just off Glapwell Lane - would convert 2,500 tonnes of agricultural farm and organic waste a year

While any biogas generated would be used for electricity that can be connected to the national grid via cables to an existing on-site meter box.

Boyer say the plant - which will operate 365 days a year and 24 hours a day - will be made up of shipping containers and a methane digester tank.

In a planning statement Boyer say the facility would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, generating clean and renewable energy.

They added: “The proposal effectively prevents the generation of waste in the first instance - which would normally be stockpiled in heaps and releasing odours.”

All waste will be fed into the plant and - meaning no imported waste and no increase of vehicular activity.

The applicants say noise from the plant’s generator will be mitigated by a sound reduction container while the plant would be screened by existing buildings and trees.

Located just off Glapwell Lane, the farm is bordered by homes to the south and south west - with the nearest being 90 metres away.

Bolsover District Council say they have no objections to the facility, noting that it would be “some distance” from nearby residents.

While no significant concerns had been raised with regard to noise or odour.

However Glapwell Parish Council have sought assurances from the district council that the site’s operators will be monitored to ensure they continue to meet environmental standards.

Planning consultants Boyer wrote: “The proposals will provide long term and multiple benefits economically and environmentally.”

They added that the site would help the council reduce greenhouse gas emissions, prevent waste locally and increase renewable energy.