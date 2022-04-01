Derbyshire farmer fined £24,000 for burning other people’s waste

John Radford, 76, set fire to waste brought to his Belper farm by others – effectively operating his own, unlicensed tip, despite Environment Agency warnings to stop.

While the illegal burning was ongoing – between September 2016 and June 2018 – he had registered an exemption under the regulations for the burning of waste.

However the exemption only allows the burning of green waste or untreated wood waste produced on site.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court was told the burning waste produced large quantities of smoke which affected two neighbours and also posed a danger to drivers on the main road outside the farm.

Radford claimed he received no financial benefit from the activity – which a judge branded “incredulous”.

The farmer, of Upper Hartshay, Heage, admitted two offences of operating a regulated facility without an environmental permit.

He was fined £10,000, ordered to pay costs of £14,000 and a victim surcharge of £120.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Any person or business who treats, stores or deposits waste without the required environmental permit is breaking the law.

“The conditions of an environmental permit are designed to protect people and the environment.

“Failure to comply with these legal requirements is a serious offence that can damage the environment, harm human health and undermine local legitimate waste companies.

“We welcome this sentence which should act as a deterrent to others considering flouting the law.

“If anyone is suspicious of waste activities they should call our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.”