Derbyshire family farm welcomes adorable new addition to its alpaca herd

Willow Tree Family Farm, at Shirebrook, welcomed its latest furry resident on Sunday morning (May 29).

Posting on Facebook, venue bosses said both mum and baby are doing well.

They said: “Well it's the beginning of alpaca birthing. Fyfee has given birth this morning to her delightful baby boy.

Willow Tree Family Farm welcomed this cute new addition to its alpaca her on Sunday morning (picture: Willow Tree Family Farm)

"Our team have given him his health check and set him back on his way with the herd. I'm sure you will enjoy seeing our youngers this half term.”

Willow Tree is a community charity run by volunteers, and relies entirely on donations and admission fees.

It houses a range of animals from pigs, sheep, chickens and goats to ducks, donkeys, reindeer and alpacas.

As well as hosting innovative activities for visitors, it provides educational services, aimed particularly at combating social exclusion.

The venue is running a number of events throughout half term and beyond. For more information or to book visit www.willowtree-farm.co.uk.