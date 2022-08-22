Derbyshire ex-con stole £20,000 of insulation rolls from second-chance bosses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Huntington, 29, was caught on CCTV loading the materials into “various” vehicles through a fire door at Creswell firm YBS Insulation on five different occasions.

Derby Crown Court heard the company took “hard worker” Huntington on despite him having been jailed previously for robbery.

Judge Robert Egbuna told Huntington: “They showed remarkable kindness in employing you - you repaid them by stealing and it was organised.

Nathan Huntington, 29, was caught on CCTV loading the materials into “various” vehicles through a fire door at Creswell firm YBS Insulation on five different occasions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You had someone who would arrive by van and you passed on items you had stolen - you were caught red-handed.”

Prosecutor Eunice Gedzah described how Huntington had been employed by YBS for just seven months when the stealing began.

She said: “On May 28 last year YBS discovered an order for one of their European distributors was short by three pallets.

“CCTV showed the defendant taking three pallets of insulation rolls from the designated area through a fire door and loading them onto a white Ford Transit van which then drove away.”

Ms Gedzah said an investigation showed CCTV footage of the defendant doing the same on another four previous occasions.

The court heard Huntington had three convictions for seven offences including dangerous driving, criminal damage, robbery and theft from the person.

While stealing from YBS he was still on licence following his release from prison.

Lesley Pidcock, defending, said father-of-four Huntington had learned a “very important lesson” and was now turning his life around, working well with probation.

Judge Egbuna, noting there was a “reasonable prospect” of rehabilitation, suspended a 19-month jail term for two years.

He told Huntington: “They were promoting you because they thought you were a hard worker - when in fact you were a thief reverting to type.

“Notwithstanding the trust they had in you, you threw it back in their face - you stole up to £20,000 in insulation.

“You were described as a good chap by someone who recommended you to the company - you were quite the opposite from what the evidence shows.”

Huntington, of Elmton Road, Creswell, admitted five counts of theft by an employee.