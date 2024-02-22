News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire drug driver set to appear in court after failing to provide sample in police custody

A drug driver stopped in the Shirebrook area is set to appear in court after failing to provide sample in police custody.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 14:05 GMT
Officers from Shirebrook SNT spotted two men driving by in a vehicle acting suspiciously in Shirebook on Tuesday, February 20. Both were detained for a stop search.

The driver provided a positive roadside test for drugs for both cannabis and cocaine and was arrested for drug driving.

They were later charged for failing to provide an evidential sample in police custody and will now appear in court.