Derbyshire drug driver set to appear in court after failing to provide sample in police custody
A drug driver stopped in the Shirebrook area is set to appear in court after failing to provide sample in police custody.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Shirebrook SNT spotted two men driving by in a vehicle acting suspiciously in Shirebook on Tuesday, February 20. Both were detained for a stop search.
The driver provided a positive roadside test for drugs for both cannabis and cocaine and was arrested for drug driving.
They were later charged for failing to provide an evidential sample in police custody and will now appear in court.