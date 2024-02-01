Derbyshire drug driver caught while using mobile phone at the wheel
Police caught up with Joshua Barratt on Pinxton Lane, in Kirkby, at 4.20pm on August 6, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.
Officers discovered he only has a provisional licence and was uninsured. Cannabis and a derivative of cocaine were discovered in his blood stream. The court heard he has a previous conviction for assault causing actual bodily harm.
Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said he argued with his partner and he went for a drive. She said: "It's conceded he does use cannabis quite regularly to help him sleep because he suffers from anxiety and depression. He takes cocaine socially and would welcome some help from probation." She said he has been unemployed for three years because of a problem with his shoulder.
Barratt, aged 31, of Alfreton Road, South Normanton, admitted driving without a licence or insurance, driving while using a mobile phone, and two counts of driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on January 16.
Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday when he received a 12-month community order with eight rehabilitation days.
“Don’t ignore the rehabilitation days, they're to help you,” the presiding magistrate told him. “You haven’t bothered the court hugely, but ultimately you don't want to be here again and we don't want to see you.”
Barratt was fined £120 with a £114 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for two years.