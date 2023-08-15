News you can trust since 1855
A drug-driver has been banned from the roads.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST

Mandy Elizabeth Taylor, of Snowfield View, Wirksworth, has been disqualiifed from driving for 12 months.

Taylor was stopped driving her vehicle after police received information that she was driving whilst under the influence of drugs. When stopped she tested positive for cannabis and toxicology reports later showed she was over the drug drive limit.

Appearing before Derby Magistrates Court last week, Taylor pleaded guilty and received fines totalling £505 in addition to the ban.