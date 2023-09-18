Derbyshire drug dealer who jumped through window breaking both ankles in attempt to escape police jailed for two years
Thomas Brownlowe, of Applewood Close, Belper, admitted offences including supplying Cannabis and Cocaine and possession with intent to supply during a hearing at Derby Crown Court.
Officers first received a call on October 5, 2021 of suspicious activity at Bullock Wood, off Braybrook Close, near Swanwick where a bag had been found containing what was suspected Cannabis. The bag was seized, and forensic tests were found to link the contents to Brownlowe.
The 22-year-old was then arrested at his address on July 11, 2022 during a search warrant by officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team at his address in Belper. Suspected cannabis, cocaine and cash were found during the warrant.
While officers were attending the address, Brownlee jumped from a window, and landed on top of a police officer, pushing her onto the floor and into the road causing her to suffer pain in her back. He also suffered two broken ankles.
Brownlowe appeared in court on Monday, September 11 this year and was sentenced to a total of two years imprisonment.
PC Lauren Shurki, of the Alfreton area Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are pleased that Brownlowe has been jailed and is facing the consequences of his actions.
"We hope it serves as a reminder that we take reports of suspicious activity and drug misuse seriously, and work to proactively investigating offences in the community and take positive action."