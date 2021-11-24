Derbyshire drug dealer turned life around during three-year wait for sentence

Joshua Elson's Vauxhall Astra was stopped by police officers at a garage on Gin Close Way, Awsworth, on December 22, 2018, said prosecutor Fergus Malone.

His mobile phone was seized, along with a carrier bag containing £1,490 in cash.

When he was searched at the police station, officers found 1.4 grams of the Class A drug in 13 wraps, which sell for £10 each, and £65 in his pocket.

Nottingham Crown Court

Elson has 11 previous convictions for 14 offences, including possession with intent to supply MDMA, in 2016.

Anna Soubry, mitigating, told Nottingham Crown Court: "He has been completely out of trouble since all of that.

"He has turned his life around pretty much by himself."

She said he kicked his heroin habit by himself and found employment with a roofing firm who were so pleased with his progress they planned to offer him an apprenticeship in the new year.

Elson, now 22, of Butterley Hill, Ripley, admitted possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property, at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court, in December 2020.

On Thursday he was sentenced to two years, suspended for 24 months.

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC told Elson: "If you had come before the court when you committed this offence, the likelihood is you would have gone to custody.

"This is a gentle warning. This is the second time you have committed Class A drug supply. If you're caught again you will face a minimum sentence of seven years in prison."