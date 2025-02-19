Derbyshire drug dealer made £2,000 per week selling cannabis to 300 customers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire drug dealer who made up to £2,000 per week selling cannabis to 300 customers was spared an immediate prison sentence because of the 39-month delay in bringing his case to court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police raided Benjamin Slodczyk's address on October 14, 2021, and found 318 grams of cannabis in 27 bags said Lauren Fisher, prosecuting.

A notepad contained dealer notes referring to sums of money in the tens and sometimes in the hundreds, totalling £5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mobile phones included messages chasing a £300 debt and discussion of various strains.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Slodczyk told police a knuckle duster found at the address was bought to protect himself.

He said he earned between £1,200 and £2,000 per week to pay off a £32,000 debt accrued through his cocaine addiction.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has one caution for possession of cannabis in 2022, but 19 convictions for 38 other offences. He has been locked up for robbery, dishonesty, dwelling burglary and battery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his arrest he only has one conviction for malicious communications.

David Watts, mitigating, said: "The delay works in his favour as he has been out of trouble, bar one matter, since.

"He said he is clear of cocaine. He went to a friend in Halifax and went cold turkey. He is due to start work as a gardener."

Slodczyk, 34, of Sandiacre, admitted possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The real mitigation is the delay in bringing the case to court, Judge Tina Dempster said on Wednesday.

She sentenced him to 23 months, suspended for two years, with 26 rehabilitation days and 150 hours unpaid work