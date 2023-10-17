A man has been jailed after a stop search in Heanor with drug dealing paraphernalia, cash and cannabis found.

Ryan Spencer, 24 of Porterhouse Road, Ripley was sentenced at Derby Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and was sentenced to seven months imprisonment.

Officers from the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team were completing pro-active patrols on Hands Road, Heanor when they were flagged down by a member of the public after seeing suspicious behaviour. Two males were stop searched resulting in Spencer being arrested after a quantity of cannabis, cash and drug dealing paraphernalia were located in his possession.

