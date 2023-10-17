Derbyshire drug dealer jailed as drugs and cash seized during street stop
Ryan Spencer, 24 of Porterhouse Road, Ripley was sentenced at Derby Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and was sentenced to seven months imprisonment.
Officers from the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team were completing pro-active patrols on Hands Road, Heanor when they were flagged down by a member of the public after seeing suspicious behaviour. Two males were stop searched resulting in Spencer being arrested after a quantity of cannabis, cash and drug dealing paraphernalia were located in his possession.
During the investigation, a mobile phone which was seized was forensically examined and found to contain over 2000 messages, many relating to the supply of drugs in the Heanor and Ripley area. Spencer initially denied his involvement in the supply of Class B drugs but later pleaded guilty.