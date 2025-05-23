Derbyshire drug addict who strangled 62-year-old housemate to death convicted of murder

A drug addict who strangled his 62-year-old housemate to death before fleeing the scene in Heanor has been convicted of murder.

Lee Young murdered Shaun Harriman on September 29 last year in the victim’s room in the house they shared in Howitt Street.

The 38-year-old denied murdering Mr Harriman, telling the jury at Derby Crown Court that he had strangled the victim in ‘self-defence’ following a dispute between the pair who had formerly ‘got on well’.

Following the murder, Young moved Mr Harriman’s body on to his bed in an attempt to cover his tracks. He then fled the address and went to take drugs.

Later, in a further attempt to avoid suspicion, Young ‘burgled’ Mr Harriman’s room and stole his wallet, phone, and some paperwork.

Police were alerted to the death just before 11.55 am the following day (September 30) when carers attended Mr Harriman’s room and found him dead.

Young was arrested that same day and subsequently charged with murder.

Following a three-week trial at Derby Crown Court, Young was found guilty of murder by a jury after they deliberated for a little over four hours.

He was remanded to prison and will next appear at Derby Crown Court to be sentenced on Friday, June 19.

Detective Inspector, Kane Martin, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a sad case in which a vulnerable man had his life taken away from him, in the place he should have felt safest.

“Lee Young didn’t call for aid after the incident and instead tried to hide what he had done – moving Mr Harriman’s body and then leaving to take drugs.

“He later returned to Howitt Street and stole Mr Harriman’s personal belongings, so that his death may be explained as part of a bungled break-in.

“These attempts to evade justice and his not guilty plea in court show the true callousness of Young’s actions.

“Though nothing can bring Shaun back, I hope today’s result offers his family some closure which will allow them to move forward with their lives.”