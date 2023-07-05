3 . Levi Sawyers

Sawyers was jailed for 32 months after he sped around a sharp country bend near Ault Hucknall, hitting Peter East, 58. Peter died of multiple injuries three weeks later - four friends he was riding with survived with cuts and bruises. When police arrived at the scene they noted a “strong smell” of cannabis while tobacco and a small amount of cannabis was seen inside. Jailing ground worker Sawyers, Judge Shaun Smith KC noted that he came from a “supportive, loving and law-abiding family” and that he had referred to Peter and his family since the crash as “my victims”. Photo: Derbyshire Police