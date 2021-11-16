Derbyshire drivers carrying ‘theft kit’ arrested in stolen van
Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of theft this morning after their stolen van was intercepted by Derbyshire Police.
The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pulled the van over in Palterton, near Bolsover, at around 7.30am.
The vehicle itself was stolen from Chesterfield, and was running on cloned plates.
In the back of the van, police also found a stolen road roller from Alfreton.
The DRPU said that, in the front of the vehicle, they found “all the kit for more thefts.” Two suspects were taken into custody.