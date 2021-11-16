The police made three discoveries after stopping a van near Bolsover.

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pulled the van over in Palterton, near Bolsover, at around 7.30am.

The vehicle itself was stolen from Chesterfield, and was running on cloned plates.

In the back of the van, police also found a stolen road roller from Alfreton.