Derbyshire driver with no licence or insurance stopped third time by the same officer
A driver has been stopped by Derbyshire Road Policing Unit in Duckmanton.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:31 BST
It was the third time this Audi driver has been caught by the same Police officer from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit.
Upon noticing the police car, the driver tried to pull into a side street to avoid officers.
His tactics didn’t work well as the officers stopped him soon in Duckmanton.
The driver has an expired provisional licence and no insurance.
He was reported and had his car reported.