Derbyshire driver tests positive for cannabis and cocaine - while already under investigation for drug driving

A Derbyshire driver who is under investigation for drug driving has been arrested again after sitting behind the wheel while under the influence.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:01 BST

PC Hussain from Matlock SNT stopped a blue Vauxhall Astra while on patrol yesterday, on Thursday, July 6.

Once he had pulled over, the driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine. It soon turned out that he is already under police investigation… for drug driving in April this year.

The man was arrested at the scene and the investigation continues.

A Derbyshire driver who is already under investigation for drug driving has been arrested again after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis. Photo: Matlock SNTA Derbyshire driver who is already under investigation for drug driving has been arrested again after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis. Photo: Matlock SNT
