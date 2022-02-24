Teenage Derbyshire driver stopped by police after ‘swerving between lanes to impress his girlfriend’

At around 9.55pm on Wednesday, February 23, officers from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit pulled over a Toyota Yaris Verso on the A6 near Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They reported that the driver was swerving between lanes, with a DRCU spokesperson adding that he was trying to “impress his girlfriend.”

The motorist, who passed his test six months ago, was issued with a S59 warning for driving in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance.