Teenage Derbyshire driver stopped by police after ‘swerving between lanes to impress his girlfriend’
An 18-year-old driver was pulled over by police in Derbyshire after being spotted driving recklessly.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 5:30 pm
At around 9.55pm on Wednesday, February 23, officers from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit pulled over a Toyota Yaris Verso on the A6 near Chapel-en-le-Frith.
They reported that the driver was swerving between lanes, with a DRCU spokesperson adding that he was trying to “impress his girlfriend.”
The motorist, who passed his test six months ago, was issued with a S59 warning for driving in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance.