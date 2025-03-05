Derbyshire driver set for court date after refusing to stop and speeding away from police – with car eventually seized by officers

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 09:40 BST

A driver will appear in court after speeding away from police after they tried to stop his vehicle in a Derbyshire town – with his car also being seized by officers.

On Tuesday, March 4, officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted a vehicle connected to a disqualified driver in Ripley town centre.

A team spokesperson said: “When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it failed to comply and drove off at speed.

“The vehicle was later located at an address in Eastwood, where it was seized by police and taken to the impound yard.

This is the car that was seized by officers.This is the car that was seized by officers.
“A 38-year-old male from Heanor will receive a court date through the post for the following offences: driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance and driving without due care.”

