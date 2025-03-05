A driver will appear in court after speeding away from police after they tried to stop his vehicle in a Derbyshire town – with his car also being seized by officers.

On Tuesday, March 4, officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted a vehicle connected to a disqualified driver in Ripley town centre.

A team spokesperson said: “When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it failed to comply and drove off at speed.

“The vehicle was later located at an address in Eastwood, where it was seized by police and taken to the impound yard.

“A 38-year-old male from Heanor will receive a court date through the post for the following offences: driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance and driving without due care.”