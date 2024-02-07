Derbyshire driver knocks motorcyclist of his bike before punching him in the face and driving off
At around 11.45am on Thursday, January 25 a motorcyclist was approaching a roundabout on the A511 when he was reportedly undertaken by a red car which swerved in front of him and braked sharply, causing him to turn into the inside lane.
The red car then collided with the motorbike, at the exit for Boundary, causing the motorcyclist to fall off his bike onto the grass verge.
The driver of the car got out and punched the motorcyclist to the head, resulting in a black eye and broken nose.
It’s understood that there were a number of other vehicles in the area at the time, including several belonging to a funeral procession, so anyone travelling nearby who witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch with the force quoting reference 24*50682.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website