Derbyshire driver knocks motorcyclist of his bike before punching him in the face and driving off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At around 11.45am on Thursday, January 25 a motorcyclist was approaching a roundabout on the A511 when he was reportedly undertaken by a red car which swerved in front of him and braked sharply, causing him to turn into the inside lane.

The red car then collided with the motorbike, at the exit for Boundary, causing the motorcyclist to fall off his bike onto the grass verge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the car got out and punched the motorcyclist to the head, resulting in a black eye and broken nose.

Officers investigating a collision on the A511 Between Ashby and Swadlincote are asking for dash cam footage which may have captured the incident.

It’s understood that there were a number of other vehicles in the area at the time, including several belonging to a funeral procession, so anyone travelling nearby who witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch with the force quoting reference 24*50682.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101