Derbyshire driver jailed for causing death of teenage passenger Lucy Knowles

William Eade, 19, appeared for sentencing at Derby Crown Court on Friday, March 24, having earlier pleaded guilty to causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

During proceedings, the court had heard how Eade, of Enfield Road, Newbold, was driving along Harewood Road, Holymoorside, with three passengers in near-freezing conditions on the night of April 2, 2021.

The vehicle left the road as Eade rounded a corner and crashed into three trees. Investigations revealed the car had been travelling at 55 miles per hour at the moment of impact, whereas most motorists typically took the bend at 20-25 mph.

Lucy was described by her aunt as a “beautiful, funny, vibrant and kind-hearted young woman.”

Knowles, who worked as a pre-school assistant, was sitting behind the driver's seat and suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital three days later. Eade was knocked unconscious, while the other two passengers sustained lesser injuries.

Judge Nigel Godsmark KC, sentencing Eade, said: “You are not an evil person, you did not mean to cause harm, but you bear the responsibility for her death.”

In a victim impact statement read out to the court, Lucy’s mother, Kerry, described her daughter as her “best friend” and said she had been “emotionally at rock bottom” since her death.

Eade will serve his driving disqualification on release, and be subject to an extended retest process before being allowed on the roads again.

His legal representatives declined to comment when contacted by the Derbyshire Times.