Derbyshire driver flees scene after crashing ‘airborne’ car in field

Members of the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit said that emergency services, including the ambulance service, firefighters and the police armed response unit, attended the scene of the incident in Monyash, over night

They added: “Audi goes airborne and lands in a field. Driver runs off.”

Officers caught up with the driver, however, who was then arrested on suspicion of disqualified driving, having no insurance and also drink driving.

