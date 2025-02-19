Derbyshire driver arrested following failed drugs test – with car seized after police discovered he was disqualified and uninsured

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 09:43 BST

A uninsured and disqualified driver was arrested and saw his car seized in Derbyshire after a failed drugs test.

Officers stopped a 26-year-old male from Heanor while he was driving a white BMW 1 Series on Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes.

A Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The driver was searched under S23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and a quantity of Class B and Class C drugs were seized.

“A roadside drugs wipe was carried out at the roadside and he failed this. Further checks revealed the driver was disqualified from driving and didn’t have any insurance for the vehicle.

This is the car that was seized by officers.This is the car that was seized by officers.
“He was taken to custody where bloods were taken and an interview in relation to the offences was conducted. The vehicle was seized and he has now been released under investigation pending forensics.”

