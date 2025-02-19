Derbyshire driver arrested following failed drugs test – with car seized after police discovered he was disqualified and uninsured
Officers stopped a 26-year-old male from Heanor while he was driving a white BMW 1 Series on Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes.
A Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The driver was searched under S23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and a quantity of Class B and Class C drugs were seized.
“A roadside drugs wipe was carried out at the roadside and he failed this. Further checks revealed the driver was disqualified from driving and didn’t have any insurance for the vehicle.
“He was taken to custody where bloods were taken and an interview in relation to the offences was conducted. The vehicle was seized and he has now been released under investigation pending forensics.”