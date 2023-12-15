News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire driver arrested after “sailing past” officers with “overpowering smell of cannabis”

A driver was arrested in Derbyshire yesterday after officers were drawn to the “overpowering smell of cannabis” from their vehicle.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:40 GMT
On Thursday, December 14, bikers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were undertaking a speed check at Cromford.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Car sails past with overpowering smell of cannabis. Vehicle stopped and drug wipe carried out.”

The driver tested positive for cannabis, and the drug was also discovered after a search of the vehicle by officers. The motorist was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.