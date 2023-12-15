Derbyshire driver arrested after “sailing past” officers with “overpowering smell of cannabis”
A driver was arrested in Derbyshire yesterday after officers were drawn to the “overpowering smell of cannabis” from their vehicle.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Thursday, December 14, bikers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were undertaking a speed check at Cromford.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Car sails past with overpowering smell of cannabis. Vehicle stopped and drug wipe carried out.”
READ THIS: Plans for Derbyshire housing scheme thrown out due to concerns over flooding and over-development
The driver tested positive for cannabis, and the drug was also discovered after a search of the vehicle by officers. The motorist was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.