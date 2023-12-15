Derbyshire driver arrested after “sailing past” officers with “overpowering smell of cannabis”

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Thursday, December 14, bikers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were undertaking a speed check at Cromford.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Car sails past with overpowering smell of cannabis. Vehicle stopped and drug wipe carried out.”

The driver tested positive for cannabis, and the drug was also discovered after a search of the vehicle by officers. The motorist was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.