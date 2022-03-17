Derbyshire drink-driver arrested after trying to drive car with only three tyres

A drunk driver was arrested in a Derbyshire village after attempting to use a vehicle that was missing a front wheel tyre.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:47 am

At 2.26am on Thursday, March 17, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit reported that they had stopped a motorist in Creswell.

The DRCU tweeted: “Vehicle missing a front tyre unsurprisingly caught our attention scraping down the road. Male driver is a provisional licence holder, unsupervised and smelt strongly of alcohol.

“Blows 121 roadside and is duly arrested. Vehicle seized and male to be charged when sober.”

The police were quick to stop the motorist in charge of this vehicle, which was missing a tyre.