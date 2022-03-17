Derbyshire drink-driver arrested after trying to drive car with only three tyres
A drunk driver was arrested in a Derbyshire village after attempting to use a vehicle that was missing a front wheel tyre.
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:47 am
At 2.26am on Thursday, March 17, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit reported that they had stopped a motorist in Creswell.
The DRCU tweeted: “Vehicle missing a front tyre unsurprisingly caught our attention scraping down the road. Male driver is a provisional licence holder, unsupervised and smelt strongly of alcohol.
“Blows 121 roadside and is duly arrested. Vehicle seized and male to be charged when sober.”