Derbyshire dog owner pays £100 fine – after breaching protection order
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Dronfield resident has paid a £100 fixed penalty notice for breaching North East Derbyshire District Council’s district-wide Dog Management Public Spaces Protection Order.
In February, a member of the public supplied CCTV footage of a dog straying from a property in breach of Section F of the Order, which states that dogs must be kept on a lead on ‘each and every length of road’.
A council enforcement officer was able to determine who the owner of the dog was and issued the fixed penalty notice as an alternative to being taken to court.
Cllr Steve Pickering, Cabinet member for the Environment, said: “We know that the vast majority of dog owners in our district are responsible, but we won’t hesitate to act when someone breaches the PSPO. It is every dog owner’s responsibility to ensure their dogs are kept secure”.
Anyone who is a witness to a breach of the Public Spaces Protection Order, can report it using the council’s online self-service form or by calling 01246 231111. The Dog Management PSPO can be viewed in full on the council’s website.