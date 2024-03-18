Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Dronfield resident has paid a £100 fixed penalty notice for breaching North East Derbyshire District Council’s district-wide Dog Management Public Spaces Protection Order.

In February, a member of the public supplied CCTV footage of a dog straying from a property in breach of Section F of the Order, which states that dogs must be kept on a lead on ‘each and every length of road’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council enforcement officer was able to determine who the owner of the dog was and issued the fixed penalty notice as an alternative to being taken to court.

In February, a member of the public supplied CCTV footage of a dog straying from a property in breach of Section F of the Order, which states that dogs must be kept on a lead on ‘each and every length of road’. (Image for illustration purposes only)

Cllr Steve Pickering, Cabinet member for the Environment, said: “We know that the vast majority of dog owners in our district are responsible, but we won’t hesitate to act when someone breaches the PSPO. It is every dog owner’s responsibility to ensure their dogs are kept secure”.