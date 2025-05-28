Derbyshire detectives launch murder inquiry after disappearance of a woman 15 years ago

Derbyshire detectives have launched a murder inquiry after the disappearance of a woman 15 years ago.

Izabela Helena Zablocka, who is originally from Poland came to work in the UK in 2009 and was living in the Normanton area of Derby at that time.

Her family in Poland lost contact with her in August 2010 and despite their efforts to trace her, Izabela has never been found.

A missing person report was not made to Derbyshire police or other UK authorities at that time.

Izabela Helena Zablocka, who is originally from Poland came to work in the UK in 2009

Information relating to Izabela’s disappearance recently came to light leading detectives to launch a murder investigation.

Three people, two women aged 39 and a man aged 41, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Detectives are appealing for any information relating to Izabela’s time in Derbyshire, in particular around August 2010.

She is understood to have worked at the former Cranberry Foods chicken and turkey factory in Scropton.

Police are also re-sharing two photos of Izabela in the hope that someone may recognise her and come forward – although officers do realise that a significant amount of time has passed since these images were taken.

A scene is in place at an address in Normanton and officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries. Anyone with information or concerns is encouraged to speak with these officers.

There is also a dedicated web portal which has been set up for anyone who wants to share information directly with detectives online, this can be found at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25A68-PO1.

You can also contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting incident 92 of May 24:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

