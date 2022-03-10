Derbyshire dealer who sent nearly 2000 text messages advertising cocaine jailed for four years

Chris Mannix was stopped by officers from the SALCU road crime team in London Road, Derby, while he was driving an Audi Q2 at 9.20pm on August 30 2021.

As officers began to search the 24-year-old he told them: “I’ll be honest with you, I have three bags of coke down my pants”. Officers recovered the drugs, as well as £425 in cash and a mobile phone, and he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine.Mannix gave an address in Nottingham as his home, however, when it was searched none of his possessions were found to be there. Further work by officers in the Risk Reduction Team in Derby found that he was also linked to an address in Uttoxeter Road in Derby, which was then searched.

At the house dealer bags and two mobile phones were found. Following his arrest, the mobile phone that was found when Mannix was searched was reviewed. On the device at least 1900 messages were found advertising cocaine for sale between May 12 and August 30 2021.

Chris Mannix was working at Rolls Royce while selling cocaine in Derbyshire.

In interview Mannix claimed that he had nothing to do with supplying drugs, that he had not sent any messages and that the money he was found with had come from his job working at Rolls Royce.

However, despite his claims, he was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and, after being remanded by officers, was released on court bail.

Mannix was due to stand trial at Derby Crown Court on Monday 7 March, but before he could go before a jury, he pleaded guilty.

He appeared at the same court on Friday 4 March where he was jailed for four years.

Mannix was brought to justice by the specialist Risk Reduction Team in Derby – which tackles specific individuals and crime types that pose threats to communities.

Detective sergeant Chris Barker, who runs the team, said: “The scale of Chris Mannix’s dealing was clear to see from the number of messages he sent in a relatively short period of time.

“Each week he was sending out more than 100 messages advertising the drugs – from which he would have made a substantial sum of money.