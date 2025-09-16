Derbyshire dealer jailed after police discovered hundreds of drugs wraps and machete during search

A dealer was jailed after being stopped by police in a Derbyshire town – with a search uncovering hundreds of drugs wraps and a machete.

Brendon Holland, 30, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of five offences at Derby Crown Court and sentenced to six years and one month in prison.

Plain-clothed officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team detained Holland on Oxford Street, Ripley, in June 2025 – following reports of drug dealing.

During the stop search, 129 wraps were located – 25 wraps of diamorphine and 104 wraps of cocaine mixed with phenacetin.

Holland was also in possession of £60, a mobile phone, and a machete. The mobile phone was forensically downloaded, showing thousands of mass marketing messages advertising the sale of drugs.

He was convicted of the following offences:

Possession with intent to supply diamorphine

Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine

Possession of a bladed article

Being concerned in the supply of diamorphine

Being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

PC Perry, who led the investigation, said: “This sentence reflects the hard work and dedication our team has put in to combat drug dealing on our streets.”

“I hope this case reassures our communities that our determination to put drug dealers like Holland behind bars is unwavering. It also demonstrates our commitment to proactive, visible policing that disrupts these criminals and safeguards the most vulnerable members of our society.”