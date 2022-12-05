Derbyshire dealer, found with thousands of pounds worth of drugs, is jailed

In August Derbyshire Police were contacted by a housing provider who had received numerous complaints about anti-social behaviour and alleged drug dealing taking place at Callum Huish’s home in Derby.

Huish was going to be evicted from the house and officers attended to help serve the eviction on August 11 and make enquiries into the alleged drug dealing offences.

Inside the terraced house in Wild Street, which runs off Uttoxeter Old Road, Huish was found sat on the floor in the process of dividing heroin and crack cocaine into dealer ready wraps worth as much as £2,000 on the streets of Derby. The 25-year-old was arrested and charged with drug offences and, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply both heroin and crack cocaine, he was jailed for three years at Derby Crown Court on November 29.

PC Steve Sanderson, who helped bring Huish to justice, said: “Callum Huish thought he could get away with selling drugs on the streets of Derby – he was wrong. We work closely with partner organisations to make our city one where those who seek to sell life ruining substances like heroin and crack are not welcome. If you think someone in your community is selling drugs then please contact us and report it. You can do it completely anonymously - your call might help save a life.”

To report drug dealing, as well as any other non-emergency crime, contact us using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to Facebook page

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – report via Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

