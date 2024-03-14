3 . Eset Gjoni and Shahin Gjoni

Derbyshire cannabis growers Eset Gjoni (left) and Shahin Gjoni were both jailed for 36 weeks after climbing onto a house roof during a police raid.Eset Gjoni, aged 29, and 24-year-old Shahin Gjoni, had been farming weed at an address on Bagshaw Street, Pleasley, when police attended on December 16. After they were persuaded to come down, approximately 80 cannabis plants were found growing in a ground floor room and in the loft of the property.The electricity had also been bypassed and officers noticed wires coming out of the electricity meter.It is estimated the drugs recovered from the address could have achieved a potential maximum yield of £80,000 if the plants had reached their full harvesting potential. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary