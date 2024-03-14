They include drug dealers and cannabis growers, knife-wielding females and a serial shop thief who was banned from town centre stores.
In one case a Chesterfield female with a violent past stabbed another woman twice in the neck.
1. Derbyshire criminals dealt with since February
2. Millie Bryan
Bryan, 24, attacked her own brother with a knife, wounding him to the back and chest and leaving him with life threatening injuries including a punctured lung. The defendant, of Buckminster Road, Kirk Hallam, was jailed for 30 months. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Eset Gjoni and Shahin Gjoni
Derbyshire cannabis growers Eset Gjoni (left) and Shahin Gjoni were both jailed for 36 weeks after climbing onto a house roof during a police raid.Eset Gjoni, aged 29, and 24-year-old Shahin Gjoni, had been farming weed at an address on Bagshaw Street, Pleasley, when police attended on December 16. After they were persuaded to come down, approximately 80 cannabis plants were found growing in a ground floor room and in the loft of the property.The electricity had also been bypassed and officers noticed wires coming out of the electricity meter.It is estimated the drugs recovered from the address could have achieved a potential maximum yield of £80,000 if the plants had reached their full harvesting potential. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Nicole Ryder
Ryder, 28, stabbed a woman twice in the neck amidst a row at a Chesterfield drug den.Derby Crown Court heard Ryder had previously been handed a 24-month jail term suspended for 24 months for an incident during which she struck someone with a vodka bottle and then stabbed them twice in the shoulder. Ryder was jailed for four years with an extended licence period of two years and handed a 10-year restraining order. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary